Friday, November 14, 2025
“Ordinary” Singer Alex Warren Announces Tour with Bizarre Cringe Video Featuring Jennifer Aniston and An F-Bomb Dropping Child

By Roger Friedman

What is this exactly?

Somehow, mediocre pop singer Alex Warren got TV and movie star Jennifer Aniston and actor Max Greenfield (from “The Neighborhood”) to appear in a commercial for his first tour.

Warren’s had one hit all year, called “Ordinary,” which pretty much sums it up.

In the courtroom drama video, Aniston plays a judge. Warren is being sued by a child resembling Little Orphan Annie who says he’s abandoning him to go on the road. She calls him a “little bitch” and drops an F bomb.

The whole concept is to play on the fact that both of Warren’s parents are dead in real life. It’s played for laughs! WTF? It’s not funny. The tour is actually called “Little Orphan Alex.”

Who paid for this thing?

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

