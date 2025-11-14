“Ordinary” Singer Alex Warren Announces Tour with Bizarre Cringe Video Featuring Jennifer Aniston and An F-Bomb Dropping Child

What is this exactly?

Somehow, mediocre pop singer Alex Warren got TV and movie star Jennifer Aniston and actor Max Greenfield (from “The Neighborhood”) to appear in a commercial for his first tour.

Warren’s had one hit all year, called “Ordinary,” which pretty much sums it up.

In the courtroom drama video, Aniston plays a judge. Warren is being sued by a child resembling Little Orphan Annie who says he’s abandoning him to go on the road. She calls him a “little bitch” and drops an F bomb.

The whole concept is to play on the fact that both of Warren’s parents are dead in real life. It’s played for laughs! WTF? It’s not funny. The tour is actually called “Little Orphan Alex.”

Who paid for this thing?