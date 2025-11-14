Friday, November 14, 2025
Everybody Up! Listen to the Rolling Stones New "Shame, Shame, Shame" from Remixed "Black and Blue" 50th Anniversary Set

By Roger Friedman

“Shame Shame Shame” was a hit by Shirley & Co at the height of the disco era in 1975.

The Rolling Stones recorded it but never released it before now. It’s part of their 50th anniversary edition of “Black and Blue.”

The song references to two prior classic R&B hits, “One Monkey Don’t Stop No Show” by the Honey Cone, and William DeVaughn’s “Be Thankful for What You Got.”

The Stones’ version should get everyone out on the dance floor. I want to hear a mash up of this and the original ASAP!

Also included in the new box set is the unreleased “I Love Ladies.”

There are also four unreleased instrumental tracks featuring guitarists who were trying out to join the Stones after the departure of Mick Taylor. Ronnie Wood got the job, but you can hear the auditions of Harvey Mandel, Wayne Perkins, Jeff Beck, and Robert A. Johnson.

Jeff Beck could have been in the Stones!

There were two hit singles from the album: “Fool to Cry” and “Hot Stuff.” Plus “Memory Motel,” named for the still there and legendary Montauk motel. These days it’s a club and a living museum that hosts crowds of unruly young people all summer.

Viva the Rolling Stones! Videos below. And after that, all the track listing info.

Release Formats Include:

5LP Super Deluxe Box Set
4CD Super Deluxe Box Set
Limited Edition 5LP Marbled Vinyl Super Deluxe Box Set
2LP / 2CD (Album + Outtakes & Jams)
1LP / 1CD (2025 Steven Wilson Mix)
1LP Zoetrope Vinyl
TRACKLISTING

1CD – STEVEN WILSON REMIX 2025

Hot Stuff
Hand Of Fate
Cherry Oh Baby
Memory Motel
Hey Negrita
Melody
Fool To Cry
Crazy Mama

1LP – STEVEN WILSON REMIX 2025

Side A

Hot Stuff
Hand Of Fate
Cherry Oh Baby
Memory Motel

Side B

Hey Negrita
Melody
Fool To Cry
Crazy Mama

2CD

Disc 1: Steven Wilson Remix 2025

Hot Stuff
Hand Of Fate
Cherry Oh Baby
Memory Motel
Hey Negrita (Inspiration by Ron Wood)
Melody (Inspiration by Billy Preston)
Fool To Cry
Crazy Mama

Disc 2: Outtakes and Jams

I Love Ladies
Shame, Shame, Shame
Chuck Berry Style Jam (With Harvey Mandel)
Blues Jam (With Jeff Beck)
Rotterdam Jam (With Jeff Beck & Robert A. Johnson)
Freeway Jam (With Jeff Beck)

2LP

Disc 1: Steven Wilson Remix 2025

Side A

Hot Stuff
Hand Of Fate
Cherry Oh Baby
Memory Motel

Side B

Hey Negrita (Inspiration by Ron Wood)
Melody (Inspiration by Billy Preston)
Fool To Cry
Crazy Mama

Disc 2: Outtakes and Jams

Side A

I Love Ladies
Shame, Shame, Shame
Chuck Berry Style Jam (With Harvey Mandel)

Side B

Blues Jam (With Jeff Beck)
Rotterdam Jam (With Jeff Beck & Robert A. Johnson)
Freeway Jam (With Jeff Beck)

