Thursday, November 13, 2025
Donate
CelebrityMovies

Beatles: Trailer for Sean Ono Lennon’s Oscar Winning Animated Film “War is Over” About His Parents’ Music Debuts Today

By Roger Friedman

Share

Come back at 1pm.

The trailer for Sean Ono Lennon’s Oscar winning animated film debuts on YouTube. (See at bottom.)

The film, “War Is Over,” about the music of Sean’s parents John Lennon and Yoko Ono, hits YouTube on December 1st.

It’s based on the best ever Christmas song in the rock era, “Happy Xmas (War is Over).” There’s also a children’s book from Penguin Random House.

Co-written by Sean Ono Lennon and 20-year Pixar alumni – writer, director, and animator Dave Mullins (“Up,” “Soul,” “Incredibles 2,” “Cars 2”), directed by Mullins and produced by Brad Booker (“Iron Giant,” “The Book of Life,” “Rumble”), it is Executive Produced by Sean Ono Lennon and Yoko Ono Lennon, with a score composed by 15-time Oscar®-nominee, Thomas Newman.

Sean says: Sean Ono Lennon says: “In 2023, I worked with Dave Mullins and Brad Booker on an animated short film called WAR IS OVER! – about a wartime carrier pigeon delivering messages across the battlefield between two chess-playing soldiers – which I’m delighted to say, won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short. On 1 December this year we are premiering the film on YouTube and simultaneously raising donations for the charity Warchild – throughout the holiday season. We would be honoured if you would help us spread the word about the film and John & Yoko’s timeless message that ‘War is over if you want it.'”

PS The Beatles broke up in 1970. Paul McCartney is on tour and has just dropped Wings retrospective album and book. The Beatles are dropping a new Anthology set on CD and DVD. Ringo Starr just announced a spring tour of his All Stars. It never ends! Thank goodness!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com