Beatles: Trailer for Sean Ono Lennon’s Oscar Winning Animated Film “War is Over” About His Parents’ Music Debuts Today

The trailer for Sean Ono Lennon’s Oscar winning animated film debuts on YouTube. (See at bottom.)

The film, “War Is Over,” about the music of Sean’s parents John Lennon and Yoko Ono, hits YouTube on December 1st.

It’s based on the best ever Christmas song in the rock era, “Happy Xmas (War is Over).” There’s also a children’s book from Penguin Random House.

Co-written by Sean Ono Lennon and 20-year Pixar alumni – writer, director, and animator Dave Mullins (“Up,” “Soul,” “Incredibles 2,” “Cars 2”), directed by Mullins and produced by Brad Booker (“Iron Giant,” “The Book of Life,” “Rumble”), it is Executive Produced by Sean Ono Lennon and Yoko Ono Lennon, with a score composed by 15-time Oscar®-nominee, Thomas Newman.

Sean says: Sean Ono Lennon says: “In 2023, I worked with Dave Mullins and Brad Booker on an animated short film called WAR IS OVER! – about a wartime carrier pigeon delivering messages across the battlefield between two chess-playing soldiers – which I’m delighted to say, won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short. On 1 December this year we are premiering the film on YouTube and simultaneously raising donations for the charity Warchild – throughout the holiday season. We would be honoured if you would help us spread the word about the film and John & Yoko’s timeless message that ‘War is over if you want it.'”

PS The Beatles broke up in 1970. Paul McCartney is on tour and has just dropped Wings retrospective album and book. The Beatles are dropping a new Anthology set on CD and DVD. Ringo Starr just announced a spring tour of his All Stars. It never ends! Thank goodness!