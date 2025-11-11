Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Donate
CelebrityCharity

Jon Stewart, Jim Gaffigan, Comics Star at Veterans Event, Trump Lackey Howard Lutnick Tries to Redeem Himself with $250K Donation

By Roger Friedman
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 10: (L-R) Lee Woodruff and Bob Woodruff attend the 19th Annual Stand Up For Heroes Benefit Presented By Bob Woodruff Foundation And New York Comedy Festival at David Geffen Hall on November 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Foundation)

Share

It wouldn’t be Veterans Day without Bob and Lee Woodruff’s Stand Up for Heroes.

Nor would it be the launch of Caroline Hirsch and Andrew Fox’s NY Comedy Week.

The annual event, this year, at David Geffen Hall aka the NY Philharmonic, had a star studded cast of comics.

Jon Stewart, Jim Gaffigan, Alex Edelman, Mike Birbiglia, and Tom Papa were among the jokesters.

Tony winners Leslie Odom Jr., Lea Michelle, and Idina Menzel sang their hearts out. Odom was in the room where it happened — his day off from appearing on Broadway in “Hamilton.”

The audience went wild. (A little disappointment this year: no Bruce Springsteen telling “dirty” jokes.)

During a “raise your paddle” donation moment, Trump lackey and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick gave $250,000 to the cause. Does it make him a better person? Not really. He’s let Trump run amok in private business. But if it helps wounded veterans, he gets some points.

Jon Stewart on aging: “You know what I don’t look good in anymore? Pictures.”

The Woodruff Foundation was founded by ABC correspondent Bob and wife Lee after he recovered from a roadside bomb attack in Ira in 2006. He suffered traumatic brain injury and a 36 day coma, but came back stronger than ever. Now he and Lee do everything they can for soldiers harmed in any situation. They’re amazing people, and so are the soldiers and their families!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com