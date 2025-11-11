Jon Stewart, Jim Gaffigan, Comics Star at Veterans Event, Trump Lackey Howard Lutnick Tries to Redeem Himself with $250K Donation

It wouldn’t be Veterans Day without Bob and Lee Woodruff’s Stand Up for Heroes.

Nor would it be the launch of Caroline Hirsch and Andrew Fox’s NY Comedy Week.

The annual event, this year, at David Geffen Hall aka the NY Philharmonic, had a star studded cast of comics.

Jon Stewart, Jim Gaffigan, Alex Edelman, Mike Birbiglia, and Tom Papa were among the jokesters.

Tony winners Leslie Odom Jr., Lea Michelle, and Idina Menzel sang their hearts out. Odom was in the room where it happened — his day off from appearing on Broadway in “Hamilton.”

The audience went wild. (A little disappointment this year: no Bruce Springsteen telling “dirty” jokes.)

During a “raise your paddle” donation moment, Trump lackey and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick gave $250,000 to the cause. Does it make him a better person? Not really. He’s let Trump run amok in private business. But if it helps wounded veterans, he gets some points.

Jon Stewart on aging: “You know what I don’t look good in anymore? Pictures.”

The Woodruff Foundation was founded by ABC correspondent Bob and wife Lee after he recovered from a roadside bomb attack in Ira in 2006. He suffered traumatic brain injury and a 36 day coma, but came back stronger than ever. Now he and Lee do everything they can for soldiers harmed in any situation. They’re amazing people, and so are the soldiers and their families!

