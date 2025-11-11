Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Donate
BooksCelebrity

Cheryl Hines Book Sales Non Existent After First Day as Former “Curb” Actress Rejected Over Kennedy Support by Readers and Fans

By Roger Friedman

Share

It’s all over for Cheryl Hines. All enthusiasm for her has been curbed.

Once a kind of hip actress because of her association with Larry David, Hines has wrecked any possibility of respect.

Her book, “Unscripted,” was published today and apparently had no advance sales and no current ones either.

It’s sitting at number 12,208 on the Amazon list of books as of 8pm. “Unscripted” had a whole day to show some traction after a month long publicity campaign.

But no one wanted it.

Hines has done nothing but rationalize her insane support of husband Robert Kennedy Jr, now unbelievably, Health Secretary of the United States. She’s stood up for his conspiracy theories, his positions on vaccines, and his “digital” affair with a journalist.

Only women would have bought this book anyway, and they are obviously ignoring it and her.

Was it worth it, Cheryl?

Over the weekend she appeared on stage at a crazy gathering for anti-vax nutcases and underscored her position. That pretty much cemented her shoes.

“Unscripted” is published by Skyhorse, which is pretty much of a vanity press. She probably paid them to publish it. Look for “Unscripted” on the remainder table by Christmas if not sooner.

 

 

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com