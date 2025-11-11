Cheryl Hines Book Sales Non Existent After First Day as Former “Curb” Actress Rejected Over Kennedy Support by Readers and Fans

It’s all over for Cheryl Hines. All enthusiasm for her has been curbed.

Once a kind of hip actress because of her association with Larry David, Hines has wrecked any possibility of respect.

Her book, “Unscripted,” was published today and apparently had no advance sales and no current ones either.

It’s sitting at number 12,208 on the Amazon list of books as of 8pm. “Unscripted” had a whole day to show some traction after a month long publicity campaign.

But no one wanted it.

Hines has done nothing but rationalize her insane support of husband Robert Kennedy Jr, now unbelievably, Health Secretary of the United States. She’s stood up for his conspiracy theories, his positions on vaccines, and his “digital” affair with a journalist.

Only women would have bought this book anyway, and they are obviously ignoring it and her.

Was it worth it, Cheryl?

Over the weekend she appeared on stage at a crazy gathering for anti-vax nutcases and underscored her position. That pretty much cemented her shoes.

“Unscripted” is published by Skyhorse, which is pretty much of a vanity press. She probably paid them to publish it. Look for “Unscripted” on the remainder table by Christmas if not sooner.