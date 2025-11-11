Broadway Box Office Boffo: Up to Highest Level Since Late June with $40 Million Take, Maybe the Canadians Came Back After All!

Boffo Broadway last week at the box office!

Total was $40.7 million, up more than $7 million from last week. Not bad.

“Hamilton” with Leslie Odom Jr continues to lead the way with almost $3.9 million. Everyone wants to be in the room where the award musical happens! This is good news. The more people who see “Hamilton” may actually explain to them how the government has gone wrong.

Many shows are booming. “Just in Time” continues to fill Circle in the Square. Doesn’t Jonathan Groff get tired? Evidently, not. “Just in Time” should be a gold mine not only for him and the producers but all the songwriters who made Bobby Darin’s hits.

All the “Wicked” talk about the new movie has sent the musical up to almost $2.3 million.

What needs help? Not “Art” with its all star cast. But the little plays: “Liberation” and “Little Bear Ridge Road.” Not everything be sung about, you know!

New shows this week: “The Queen of Versailles” opened to mixed reviews Sunday night. Next up is “Chess,” on Sunday.