Mariska Hargitay Gives Emotional Speech After Winning at Critics Choice Doc Awards, Scorsese Project Takes 2 Awards

Mariska Hargitay broke down in tears twice last night during her speech at the Critics Choice Documentary Awards.

Her beautiful and surprising film about her late mother Jayne Mansfield, called “My Mom Jayne,” won Best First Documentary. The film as a labor of love, and anyone who’s seen it knows its impact.

Mariska, tough as nails on “Law Order SVU,” was verklempt, to say the least.

As usual the CCA Doc Awards, held at the Edison Ballroom, were so good it streamed on YouTube (see at the bottom). It’s an intimate, fun night because the films are literally hand-made, their creators are authentic and genuine. Kudos to Joey Berlin, Christopher Campbell, and co.

The big winner of the night was Netflix’s “The Perfect Neighbor,” which is streaming now and should be an Oscar contender. “Being Led Zeppelin” won Best Music Doc, tying with “Sly Stone.”

The other winners are below.

Host for the night was a very funny Asif Mandvi. Presenters included Christine Baranski, Michael Chernus, Maria Cuomo Cole, Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann, Reginald Hudlin, Brian d’Arcy James, Hilarie Burton Morgan, the legendary Sheila Nevins, Soledad O’Brien, Raoul Peck, Dawn Porter, Questlove, Ben Stiller, and Rebecca Wisocky.

Legendary documentarian Ken Burns received the Critics Choice Impact Award, presented by acclaimed actor Christine Baranski. The prestigious award recognizes documentarians whose work has illuminated our shared story, made complex issues accessible to broad audiences, and sparked meaningful dialogue that inspires reflection and action. Ken Burns exemplifies this impact through a career that has brought the American experience vividly to life and deepened the nation’s understanding of itself.

Visionary filmmakers Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady were the recipients of the CCA’s Pennebaker Award (formerly the Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award) presented by Pennebaker’s widow and collaborator, Chris Hegedus. Named in tribute to trailblazing documentarian D A Pennebaker, the award celebrates filmmakers whose careers have made a profound and lasting contribution to the art of documentary storytelling.

It was a big night for legendary late playwright Arthur Miller. His talented director daughter, Rebecca Miller, won two prizes for “Mr. Scorsese,” airing on Apple Plus TV. Then Arthur himself was seen on screen being interviewed about writing “A View from the Bridge.” The Miller family rocks!

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

The Perfect Neighbor (Netflix)

BEST DIRECTOR

Geeta Gandbhir – The Perfect Neighbor (Netflix)

BEST FIRST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay (HBO Max)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Toby Strong, Doug Anderson (Underwater Photography) – Ocean with David Attenborough (National Geographic)

BEST EDITING

Viridiana Lieberman – The Perfect Neighbor (Netflix)

BEST SCORE

Alexei Aigui – Orwell: 2+2=5 (Neon)

BEST NARRATION

Orwell: 2+2=5 (Neon)

Written by George Orwell, Adapted by Raoul Peck

Performed by Damian Lewis

BEST ARCHIVAL DOCUMENTARY

The Perfect Neighbor (Netflix)

BEST HISTORICAL DOCUMENTARY (TIE)

The American Revolution (PBS)

Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time (National Geographic)

BEST BIOGRAPHICAL DOCUMENTARY

Mr. Scorsese (Apple TV)

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY (TIE)

Becoming Led Zeppelin (Sony Pictures Classics)

Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius) (Hulu, Onyx Collective)

BEST POLITICAL DOCUMENTARY

The Alabama Solution (HBO Max)

BEST SCIENCE/NATURE DOCUMENTARY

Ocean with David Attenborough (National Geographic)

BEST SPORTS DOCUMENTARY

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (Netflix)

BEST TRUE CRIME DOCUMENTARY

The Perfect Neighbor (Netflix)

BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY

Saving Superman (Switchboard)

BEST LIMITED DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Mr. Scorsese (Apple TV)

BEST ONGOING DOCUMENTARY SERIES

30 for 30 (ESPN Films)

