Trump Raves That “Democrats are Cracking Like Dogs on The Shutdown” — Declares “REPUBLICANS MUST BLOW UP THE FILIBUSTER!”

How demented is Donald Trump?

He thinks dogs are cracking, or can be cracked. In a social media post this afternoon he wrote:

“The Democrats are cracking like dogs on the Shutdown”

I suppose the Democrats could be cracking like…nuts, or egg shells. But not dogs. Dogs would be barking, or snarling at Trump. Or maybe even ripping his flesh with their bare teeth because their SNAP benefit aren’t buying them Purina.

Trump also says “Whether we make a Deal or not, THE REPUBLICANS MUST “BLOW UP” THE FILIBUSTER”

Blow it up? In what way? Senate Majority Leader John Thune has told Trump he doesn’t have enough votes to end the filibuster, and it won’t happen. Does Trump have some illegal plan in mind?

And he wrote this while “playing” golf.