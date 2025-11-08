Saturday, November 8, 2025
Box Office: “Predator: Badlands” $15.6 Mil Friday Has Elle Fanning the Flames, Springsteen Hanging On, Paramount Has No “Regrets”

By Roger Friedman

“Predator: Badlands” is not a movie you or I will see, but plenty of people have seen it over the last two days.

Thursday previews and Friday shows add up to a $15.6 mil opening day. A very healthy $30 mil weekend is expected. This is from Disney/20th which wishes it had the same luck with their Bruce Springsteen movie.

The stars are Elle Fanning, who’s also in a quality film, “Sentimental Value.” She’s paying the bills with “Predator.” Her co-star is one Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi,, who is trying to get his name permitted by Scrabble. He may still change it to Bernie Schwartz!

“Deliver Me from Nowhere” is at $18.3 mil as of last night, so it might make $20 million. It seems like there are people still coming, which is great news because the film deserves an audience.

Meanwhile Paramount has no regrets about “Regretting You.” A slow starter, this romcom did $2.2 million last night, and is up to $33.7 million. Starring the eminently likable Allison Williams, and the ubiquitous Dave Franco as the adults. Hot teens Mason Thames and McKenna Grace are the young lures.

Last night I finally caught up with Richard Linklater’s “Nouvelle Vogue” on Netflix. I gather it had a qualifying run in theaters, which I hope means something. Sensational movie, terrific screenplay, and dynamite acting. Zoey Deutsch is spectacular and should be in the running for something! Love the French actors. So clever.

Linklater deserves a special award for having this and “Blue Moon,” two of the best movies this year.

