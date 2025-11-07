Michael Jackson? He’s Sold 1.3 Million Albums This Year, More than A Third Were “Thriller,” Now Back in the Top 10

Now that the Michael Jackson movie has been set for next April, get ready for an avalanche of Michael marketing.

So far, this year, Michael has sold 1.3 million albums including streaming.

Of those, half a million are from “Thriller,” still the best selling album of all time.

That should give you an idea of how big “Thriller” remains.

On amazon.com, the “Thriller” LP is number 5. It’s priced to sell at $15.99. Most vinyl records these days cost around thirty bucks.

No amount of scandal seems to touch Jackson’s sales, particularly “Thriller.”

Even though Broadway is down in the last week, “MJ The Musical” still took in $1.1 million. The show keeps on chugging, will do well during the holidays, and certainly get a boost from the movie.

Next up: “Thriller” is back in the Billboard Top 10 as of today.

What if Michael had lived? Would he have made more music? Overcome his eccentric persona? Allowed his advisors to make all the moves that have led to this success?

We’ll never know.