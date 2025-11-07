Grammy Nominations for Laufey, Barbra Streisand (48th Nom), Elton & Brandi, JHud, But No Ringo Starr in Traditional Pop (Full List)

Ringo Starr got no Grammy nominations for his knock out country album, Look Up.

He should have been in Traditional Pop.

But the category does include a newer star and some solid veterans.

Laufey was nominated for “A Matter of Time.”

Barbra Streisand for “The Secret of Life: Partners 2”

Elton John Brandi Carlile for “Who Believes in Angels?”

Jennifer Hudson for “The Gift of Love”

Lady Gaga for “Harlequin”

Laila Biali for “Wintersongs

This category is given in the afternoon ceremony before the Grammys. Laufey or Biali (who I’ve never heard of) might show up. They are all deserving.

Who was snubbed? Everyone else!