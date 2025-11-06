Thursday, November 6, 2025
Timmy Supreme: Chalamet on Cover of Vogue, Not Vanity Fair Says a Lot About Direction of Conde Nast and Anna Wintour’s Plans

By Roger Friedman
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Timothée Chalamet attends the premiere of Searchlight Pictures' "A Complete Unknown" at SVA Theater on December 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Timothy CHalamet is on the cover of Vogue.

He’s NOT on the cover of Vanity Fair.

And that speaks volumes about what Anna Wintour has planned for the Conde Nast magazines.

Vogue’s cover is usually reserved for women. Also, it’s a fashion magazine.

But there is Chalamet, photographed by Vanity Fair’s Annie Leibovitz, promoting “Marty Supreme,” the movie that will take him back to the Oscars for the second year in a row.

What’s on Vanity Fair’s December cover? We’ll find out today, but last month was pop star Charlie XCX for no apparent reason.

VF should have had Chalamet. But they don’t. The question is: why? Is Vanity Fair going to get B list celebrities when it comes to these decisions?

And why isn’t the Vogue story called “Timmy Supreme” instead of the boring “Universe According to Timothee”?

Good for Vogue and the writer Mattie Kahn. Bad for Vanity Fair. The former is now edited by Chloe Malle, daughter of Candice Bergen and Louis Malle. The latter is edited by Wintour’s daughter’s school friend.

Only in New York, kids. 

