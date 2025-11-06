Thursday, November 6, 2025
“Stranger Things” Final Season Virtual Press Conference Puts David Harbour On Same Panel with Millie Bobby Brown After Harassment Complaint

By Roger Friedman

Millie Bobby brown and David Harbour are doing a press conference.

The “Stranger Things” stars will appear together in virtual press conference Saturday to promote the final season.

It’s curious since it was just reported that Brown had filed a formal complaint of harassment against Harbour.

The Saturday morning event features Millie Bobby Brown (“Eleven”), Winona Ryder (“Joyce Byers”), David Harbour (“Jim Hopper”), Noah Schnapp (“Will Byers”), Shawn Levy (Executive Producer) according to Netflix.

This may be a strategy from Netflix to show that relations aren’t strained between the 21 year old actress and the 50 year old actor.

The Daily Mail recently reported that Brown, 21, filed a bullying and harassment complaint against Harbour, 50, before filming on season 5 began.

Netflix keeps sending me a list of spoilers they don’t want me to reveal in advance of the Thanksgiving drop of three new episodes. But I don’t want to know either!

The press conference is now the hottest ticket in town!

