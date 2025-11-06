Mel Gibson — Trump Hollywood Ambassador — Stars in Another Redneck, Violent, Straight to Video Movie (Trailer)

Mel Gibson. He’s like gum on a shoe.

The racist, misogynist antisemite won’t go away no matter how often he’s rejected.

Now Gibson — Trump’s Hollywood ambassador — stars in a piece of garbage called “Hunting Season.” The trailer shows off a startling amount of violence against women, with Gibson in his flannel shirted redneck mode.

Director is RJ Collins, going here as Raja Collins to sound exotic. LOL. His resume is one for the ages. His Rotten Tomatoes average is around Mel’s IQ: 35%.

Mel’s next movie is about Jesus, who would faint if he saw all the crap Gibson has made in a lifetime.