Donald Trump Tapes Tacky Printed Sign “The Oval Office” to White House Wall In Case He Forgets Where It Is

Thanks to Kaitlin Collins of CNN for bringing this to social media.

Donald Trump had someone print out a sign that says “The Oval Office” and tape it to the outside of The White House.

This is in case he forgets where The Oval Office is on the property.

Dementia patients will appreciate this touch.

Of course, Trump might not recognize the Oval Office since it’s been drenched in gold ornaments purchased at Target and Michael’s. It does resemble Mar-a-lago, and that may be the reason for all the fake gold in the first place. A dementia patient would be comforted by seeing a reminder of home.

The sign is so tacky, it looks like it’s also going to list the names of dentists working in the building.

Upstairs in the private quarters, I’m told Melania has all of her doors labeled with “Do Not Enter.”