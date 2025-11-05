Wednesday, November 5, 2025
Donate
government

Donald Trump Tapes Tacky Printed Sign “The Oval Office” to White House Wall In Case He Forgets Where It Is

By Roger Friedman

Share

Thanks to Kaitlin Collins of CNN for bringing this to social media.

Donald Trump had someone print out a sign that says “The Oval Office” and tape it to the outside of The White House.

This is in case he forgets where The Oval Office is on the property.

Dementia patients will appreciate this touch.

Of course, Trump might not recognize the Oval Office since it’s been drenched in gold ornaments purchased at Target and Michael’s. It does resemble Mar-a-lago, and that may be the reason for all the fake gold in the first place. A dementia patient would be comforted by seeing a reminder of home.

The sign is so tacky, it looks like it’s also going to list the names of dentists working in the building.

Upstairs in the private quarters, I’m told Melania has all of her doors labeled with “Do Not Enter.”

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com