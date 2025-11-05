Wednesday, November 5, 2025
Donald Trump “60 Minutes” Ratings Fell 57% from Record Breaking Lead in Football Game on CBS — 30.8 Million Viewers Chiefs vs. Bills

By Roger Friedman
Donald Trump is crowing this morning about his “60 Minutes” ratings on Sunday.

The newsmagazine scored 13 million viewers, the most since 2021.

But sorry, Donald. The reason for those ratings was the preceding show, the lead in on CBS.

That was the NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The game scored a record 30.8 million viewers.

So actually, the Trump interview was down 57% from the football game. More than half the people watching CBS tuned out rather than stick around to hear Trump lying like a rug to Norah O’Donnell.

“60 Minutes” on its best days can do around 9 million viewers, but 7 is the average for a promoted newsworthy show. To get 13 million, there has to be a big football game.

And do note: the game was a big hit despite the absence of Taylor Swift. She did not shuffle off to Buffalo!

