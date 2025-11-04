Tuesday, November 4, 2025
Nepo Debuts: Michael Douglas’s Daughter, Liam Neeson’s Son Star in Short Film With Unprintable Title

By Roger Friedman

So how to make a splash with your first movie?

Use the F word in the title.

Carys Douglas is the daughter of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones, granddaughter of Kirk Douglas.

The short film is called “F*ck That Guy.”

Carys’s co-star is Micheal Neeson, son of Liam Neeson and the late great Natasha Redgrave. He was a few credits on his resume. This is Carys’s first.

Spike Lee is co-executive producer. Victoria Pedretti and Dagmara Dominczyk co-star. Hanna Gray Organschi is the director.

Plot: 1992 Connecticut. Desperate to keep the attention of her intoxicating
older best friend, Frankie sets out to prove that sex is no big deal.

Carys is 22, Micheal is 30.

And off we go! It’s a short, so I’m assuming it will be on streaming services somewhere.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

