Nepo Debuts: Michael Douglas’s Daughter, Liam Neeson’s Son Star in Short Film With Unprintable Title

So how to make a splash with your first movie?

Use the F word in the title.

Carys Douglas is the daughter of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones, granddaughter of Kirk Douglas.

The short film is called “F*ck That Guy.”

Carys’s co-star is Micheal Neeson, son of Liam Neeson and the late great Natasha Redgrave. He was a few credits on his resume. This is Carys’s first.

Spike Lee is co-executive producer. Victoria Pedretti and Dagmara Dominczyk co-star. Hanna Gray Organschi is the director.

Plot: 1992 Connecticut. Desperate to keep the attention of her intoxicating

older best friend, Frankie sets out to prove that sex is no big deal.

Carys is 22, Micheal is 30.

And off we go! It’s a short, so I’m assuming it will be on streaming services somewhere.