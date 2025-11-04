“60 Minutes” Scores Highest Ratings Since 2021 with Trump-O’Donnell Interview, NFL Lead-In Bills-Chiefs Game A Big Factor

Sunday night’s tussle between Norah O’Donnell and Donald Trump was a big success.

“60 Minutes” scored its highest numbers since 2021 with the Trump interview in which he lied, dodged, or hallucinated to every question.

Trump will crow that he “saved” the show, but the NFL lead in game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs insured the high numbers. The total was 13 million.

The Bills won their game, and O’Donnell bested Trump if only because she persevered in some kind of quest for the truth. If only she’d been tougher in getting answers and questioning Trump’s lies.