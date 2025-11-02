Here’s the Full Trump Interview with Norah O’Donnell from “60 Minutes” — He Defends Every Horrible Thing He’s Done

It’s worth watching the whole interview.

Norah O’Donnell did a great job in a thankless position. What was left out of the broadcast interview was Trump insulting CBS and 60 Minutes, which he thought would now be easy pickings.

Trump is fulfilling his promise to destroy the country. He lies about everything, rationalizes all the terrible things he’s done, and promises more.

MAGA should be thrilled. O’Donnell pointed out the red states are losing their food stamps and SNAP. Trump just blames the Democrats and calls Biden names.

But the truth is, if the Democrats capitulate, those red state people will lose their health insurance. If they lose Obamacare, they’ll be without coverage. Are they just too stupid to get it? Wake up, MAGA. You’re in a lose-lose situation.