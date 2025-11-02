Sunday, November 2, 2025
Famed Director Woody Allen on NY Election and Mamdani: “His basic thrust is humane. I don’t know if he can handle New York City”

By Roger Friedman

EXCLUSIVE Famed film director Woody Allen, a lifelong New Yorker, has his opinions about Tuesday’s mayoral race.

In a wide ranging interview with this reporter and film critic Neil Rosen, the almost 90 year old Oscar winner covered more material about his career than ever.

The 90 minute interview will post Monday morning, and it’s full of stories no one’s ever heard before. The interview was conducted on October 16th in Allen’s home.

Contrary to reports, there was no indication that he was making a new film in Spain.

Toward the end of the interview, we discussed the upcoming mayoral election in New York.

Here’s what Woody had to say: “We’re going through a tricky period. I think it’s a neck and neck race. I’m not as sanguine as I used to be.”

Does he keep up with current events, we asked?

“I watch the news,” he said in answer to the question. “I’m a Cuomo voter. I think he’ll do better for New York than Mamdani. Maybe he’ll be fine. His basic thrust is humane. I don’t know if he can handle New York City, it’s such a problematic city to handle and such a tough city to handle. We’ve had some mayors that could do it, but some that couldn’t. I hope he’s able to. I have more faith in Cuomo. He’s a better choice to run New York.”

Allen also addressed comments he’d made about Donald Trump recently. Trump had a cameo in Woody’s movie, “Celebrity,” starring Kenneth Branagh and Leonardo Di Caprio.

Woody said: “I voted for Kamala Harris. I’m a Democrat. But as a performer he [Trump was polite, efficient. He did all the right things. He has a theatrical personality. On the theatrical matters, he was fine.”

Allen said he wouldn’t mind directing him again — presumably when Trump is out of office.

More from “A Conversation with Woody Allen” Monday morning. He talks about all his movies, late friends Diane Keaton and Tony Roberts, and whether or not he liked his own performances in the bulk of his amazing 50 films.

