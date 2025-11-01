Saturday, November 1, 2025
Taylor Swift Saturates Her Market, “Showgirl” Album Still Number 1 But Down Another 28% from Last Week, Only 22K Albums Sold

By Roger Friedman

“The Life of a Showgirl” is coming at an end.

The Taylor Swift album lived fast and died young.

After selling 4 million copies including streaming in its first week, “Showgirl” has drained its numbers very quickly.

Although it’s still number 1 this week, “Showgirl” sold only 21,751 CDs, LPs, cassettes, and paid downloads.

The rest of the 143,275 came from streaming. But even that little adventure is lightening up now. Swift’s song have been temporarily replaced by Halloween records. “Monster Mash,” from the 1960s, is number 1 today. (“Thriller” is number 1 on iTunes.)

Swift’s marketing team won’t settle for this result but they’ve actually sold all the physical product to the people who wanted it.

As for iTunes: Swift probably doesn’t have a follow up single to “The Fate of Ophelia.” She kept her individual tracks off of iTunes for two weeks, then released only “Ophelia.” Now that they’re all available, they’re not doing business.

Don’t cry for Taylor Swift! It’s estimated her earnings so far from this album are around $135 million. She can throw herself a really nice wedding!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

