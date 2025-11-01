“South Park” Returns After Ratings Stumble with Pam Bondi Brown-Noser, Stephen Miller Ghoul, Vance Conspiring with Thiel to Take Over

Pam Bondi has shit on her nose throughout the new episode of “South Park.”

Stephen Miller is a ghoul working in the White House, which is being demolished to make room for Trump’s dance floor.

JD Vance — in the guise of Tatou from “Fantasy Island” — is conspiring with Peter Thiel to take over the presidency.

Melania is haunting Donald Trump in her famous black dress with the space saucer hat pulled over her eyes.

It’s the Halloween episode of “South Park,” and scarier than ever.

Stan and his family are meantime living in an old age home with Randy’s father. It’s not going well.

Satan is still pregnant with Trump’s devil child, who Trump is trying to kill, and overseeing the East Wing demolition.

This is the first new episode in over two weeks and a vast improvement over the previous installment, which was a little confusing.

What about the “South Park” kids? They break the fourth wall to complain about being usurped by politics. They launch a memecoin called “SouthParkSucksNow.”

Parker and Stone are back on track, giving us the rare send up of the lunacy going on in Washington. Their half hour is satire gold.