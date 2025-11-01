Saturday, November 1, 2025
Donate
MusicReligion

Nicki Minaj, Desperate for Sales, Thanks Donald Trump for Post Attacking Nigerians Who Are “Persecuting” Christians

By Roger Friedman

Share

Rapper Nicki Minaj is desperate.

More than a month ago she started promoting an album that doesn’t come out until March 26th of next year.

Her sales in 2025 are at around 800,000 — mostly from streaming. She’s sold only 20,000 paid downloads or CDs.

That’s not enough for her lifesyle. So now she’s thrown in with Donald Trump. She’s been praising him recently on social media. But now she’s sent him a thank you note for an insane post about persecuted Christians.

She writes:
Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God.
No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other. Numerous countries all around the world are being affected by this horror & it’s dangerous to pretend we don’t notice. Thank you to The President & his team for taking this seriously.
God bless every persecuted Christian.
Let’s remember to lift them up in prayer.

Publicly turning to Trump is a decision she’s made. She’s also been dissing old friends like Jay Z. I guess we’ll see how this plays out next spring when the album drops.

Here’s what Trump wrote:

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com