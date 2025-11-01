Nicki Minaj, Desperate for Sales, Thanks Donald Trump for Post Attacking Nigerians Who Are “Persecuting” Christians

Rapper Nicki Minaj is desperate.

More than a month ago she started promoting an album that doesn’t come out until March 26th of next year.

Her sales in 2025 are at around 800,000 — mostly from streaming. She’s sold only 20,000 paid downloads or CDs.

That’s not enough for her lifesyle. So now she’s thrown in with Donald Trump. She’s been praising him recently on social media. But now she’s sent him a thank you note for an insane post about persecuted Christians.

She writes:

Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God.

No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other. Numerous countries all around the world are being affected by this horror & it’s dangerous to pretend we don’t notice. Thank you to The President & his team for taking this seriously.

God bless every persecuted Christian.

Let’s remember to lift them up in prayer.

Publicly turning to Trump is a decision she’s made. She’s also been dissing old friends like Jay Z. I guess we’ll see how this plays out next spring when the album drops.

Here’s what Trump wrote: