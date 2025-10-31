Kim Kardashian Believes Apollo Moon Landings Didn’t Happen: May Be Confusing Them with OJ Simpson Movie “Capricorn One”

Kim Kardashian is a dingbat. We know that. It’s a given.

It turns out the avaricious spotlight stealer doesn’t believe the Apollo moon landings never happened, especially not the original one in 1969. She talked to former astronaut Buzz Aldrin, who’s totally off his rocker, and now thinks he told her the whole thing was faked.

In the video below she also describes Neil Armstrong, the first man to set foot on the moon, as “the other one.”

What makes Kim’s utter stupidity even more interesting is that her father’s best friend, OJ Simpson, starred in a conspiracy movie about exactly this subject.

Kim’s father, Robert, was so close to OJ that helped covered up his two murders. Mother Kris — who’s now had a bizarre facelift — was best friends with Nicole Brown Simpson, who OJ viciously killed in 1994, along with Ronald Goldman.

Simpson starred in a movie called “Capricorn One” in 1977. The movie was about NASA faking the moon landing in 1969, that it was all filmed on a soundstage. James Brolin and Sam Waterston co-starred in the Peter Hyams movie, along with Elliot Gould, Brenda Vaccaro, and Hal Holbrook.

“Capricorn One” is a great conspiracy movie, and was perfect for the paranoid 1970s after Richard Nixon and co. tortured the public for years. (You can only imagine what movies will be like after Trump.)

It’s possible that Kim, who’s known for a sex video and marrying Nazi sympathizer Kanye West, is relating to the memory of a pre-murdering OJ being held hostage in a TV studio. The fact that she inferred this information from Buzz Aldrin is also hilarious. Anyone who knows him knows he’s nuts. Too much moon dust.

Kim making such a wacky admission is emblematic of what’s going on in the country right now. Like most of MAGA, she has the education of a flea. She might as well be a flat-Earther. These people want to be lied to. They don’t want to know anything that requires complicated reasoning. It’s better to accept something they heard fourth hand than actually investigate facts.

In this video, Sarah Paulson — who’s quite smart — is restraining herself from bursting out in a laugh. We can do it for her.