Reggae Star Shaggy Lands in Hurricane Ravaged Jamaica with Planeload of Supplies, Help for Locals: It WAS Him!

Reggae star Shaggy’s famous song is “It Wasn’t Me.”

But it IS him– aka Norville Rogers — who landed today in Jamaica with a private plane full of supplies for locals.

Shaggy enlisted his friend Dan Newlin, famed injury attorney from Orlando, to organize the plane and fly down to help victims of Hurricane Melissa. Shaggy’s Instagram pages are full of information for local Jamaicans so they benefit from this largesse.

It’s no surprise that Shaggy is so philanthropic. He spends a lot of time with Sting, founder with wife Trudie Styler of the Rainforest Foundation and supporter of many good works around the world.