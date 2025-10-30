Friday, October 31, 2025
Donate
CelebrityCharityFashionMusic

Reggae Star Shaggy Lands in Hurricane Ravaged Jamaica with Planeload of Supplies, Help for Locals: It WAS Him!

By Roger Friedman

Share

Reggae star Shaggy’s famous song is “It Wasn’t Me.”

But it IS him– aka Norville Rogers — who landed today in Jamaica with a private plane full of supplies for locals.

Shaggy enlisted his friend Dan Newlin, famed injury attorney from Orlando, to organize the plane and fly down to help victims of Hurricane Melissa. Shaggy’s Instagram pages are full of information for local Jamaicans so they benefit from this largesse.

It’s no surprise that Shaggy is so philanthropic. He spends a lot of time with Sting, founder with wife Trudie Styler of the Rainforest Foundation and supporter of many good works around the world.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com