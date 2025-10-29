Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Television

The Next Season of “The White Lotus” Will Film in Paris and in the South of France: Will They Ask Catherine Deneuve to Join?

By Roger Friedman

The next season of “The White Lotus” will film in Paris and the Lutetia Hotel in the 6th arrondissement.

Until just a short time ago, The Lutetia was a down at its heels property. I used to stay there. I’m LOL, as they say. The Nazis used it as their headquarters during the Occupation. In recent years it was renovated for $234 million to make it for the very wealthy (thanks, now I can’t go there). Mandarin Oriental is the new owner.

In the south of France, “White Lotus” will film at a five star location probably owned by the Four Seasons. I don’t know if the Hotel du Cap in Antibes would let them in, but that would be the place of places.

Anyway c’est bon. Will they ask Catherine Deneuve to be in the cast? Will she say yes? (I bet she would.) No word on the cast yet or if anyone from past seasons will be part of the story. Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya is dead, which I never understood. Coolidge should have been the running character through the whole series. She’s creator Mike White’s friend.

Who knows?

Variety is bannering the news of the locales as a scoop, so let them have it.

