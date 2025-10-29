Daniel Radcliffe Wants Another Tony Award: Coming to Broadway This Winter in Limited Run of One Man Show

Daniel Radcliffe already has a Tony Award for “Merrily We Roll Along.”

Apparently he wants another one. He’s coming to Broadway this winter in a limited run of a one man show.

“Every Brilliant Thing” is a British play in which a man looks back at his life. In the UK it was played by Jonny Donahoe, a large looking man best described as looking a little James Corden. (See the video below.)

Radcliffe is the exact opposite, but a fine actor who will draw big audiences. He’s also a movie star — see “Harry Potter” — with a lot of fans.

Will tickets cost seven hundred dollars? If they do, as with Denzel Washington and George Clooney, there won’t be any Tony Awards. I hope producers have learned that lesson. (Of course under Mayor Mamdani all tickets will be free.)

Tickets go on sale November 14th, and performances begin in February. Closing date is set for May 26th unless there are indeed Tony nominations, and then I expect they’ll extend.

Here’s what the show looks like in the UK: