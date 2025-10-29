Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Donate
Theater

Daniel Radcliffe Wants Another Tony Award: Coming to Broadway This Winter in Limited Run of One Man Show

By Roger Friedman

Share

Daniel Radcliffe already has a Tony Award for “Merrily We Roll Along.”

Apparently he wants another one. He’s coming to Broadway this winter in a limited run of a one man show.

“Every Brilliant Thing” is a British play in which a man looks back at his life. In the UK it was played by Jonny Donahoe, a large looking man best described as looking a little James Corden. (See the video below.)

Radcliffe is the exact opposite, but a fine actor who will draw big audiences. He’s also a movie star — see “Harry Potter” — with a lot of fans.

Will tickets cost seven hundred dollars? If they do, as with Denzel Washington and George Clooney, there won’t be any Tony Awards. I hope producers have learned that lesson. (Of course under Mayor Mamdani all tickets will be free.)

Tickets go on sale November 14th, and performances begin in February. Closing date is set for May 26th unless there are indeed Tony nominations, and then I expect they’ll extend.

Here’s what the show looks like in the UK:

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com