Mariah Carey Preparing for Annual Christmas Onslaught After New Album, “Here For it All,” Sells Few Copies

Mariah Carey is resilient, you’ve got to give her that.

Her new album, “Here for It All,” was a bomb. It barely lasted on any chart, and sold a paltry 75,000 copies including half of them from streaming.

So what to do next? Mariah is returning to her annual Christmas onslaught to promote her holiday records and merchandise. She’s doing it with her usual ebullience. And believe me, she doesn’t have to. She’s loaded.

But here it comes! All we need for Christmas is her!