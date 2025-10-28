Confirmed: Producer of Kennedy Center Honors is First Timer Robert Deaton, Well Known for Country Music Awards

It’s going to be a very different Kennedy Center Honors.

The show, set for Sunday, December 5th, is getting a first time ever producer of the fabled evening.

As I reported the other day, and can now confirm, Robert is taking the reins from White Cherry Entertainment’s Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner. Not only did they decline, but also Done & Dusted, the other major producer of awards shows.

Deaton is well known as producer of the Country Music Awards and other country music shows. He’s got his hands full with the CMAs only a couple of weeks before the Kennedy Center. Also, he’s got to deal with Donald Trump as host of the show. Tylenol will be in much use.

The White House has also slotted in a concert by Andrea Bocelli in the middle of all this, totally separate from the Kennedy Center Honors. That is unless they get Bocelli to sing a KISS or “I Will Survive” for Gloria Gayner.

That would be worth watching!