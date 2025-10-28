Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Confirmed: Producer of Kennedy Center Honors is First Timer Robert Deaton, Well Known for Country Music Awards

By Roger Friedman

It’s going to be a very different Kennedy Center Honors.

The show, set for Sunday, December 5th, is getting a first time ever producer of the fabled evening.

As I reported the other day, and can now confirm, Robert is taking the reins from White Cherry Entertainment’s Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner. Not only did they decline, but also Done & Dusted, the other major producer of awards shows.

Deaton is well known as producer of the Country Music Awards and other country music shows. He’s got his hands full with the CMAs only a couple of weeks before the Kennedy Center. Also, he’s got to deal with Donald Trump as host of the show. Tylenol will be in much use.

The White House has also slotted in a concert by Andrea Bocelli in the middle of all this, totally separate from the Kennedy Center Honors. That is unless they get Bocelli to sing a KISS or “I Will Survive” for Gloria Gayner.

That would be worth watching!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

