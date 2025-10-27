Paul McCartney Amazon Doc “Man on the Run” Feb 26 Release (Watch Teaser Trailer), Book Coming November 4th About Wings

Circle November 4th. It’s a going to be a big day for Paul McCartney.

The book, “Wings: Story of a Band on the Run” will be published by Norton/Liveright. See the promo below.

Then in February 2026 we’ll have the Morgan Neville documentary called “Man on the Run.”

Wings — as you know — was Paul’s group that he formed after the Beatles and his solo albums, “McCartney” and “Ram.” Wings had a run of hits through the 70s until Paul returned to solo work. Wings toured several times, played for millions, and left a top notch legacy.

Paul has a deal with Amazon for the doc and other merchandise, there will be releases through Universal Music (which owns Capitol, the label he’s been on most of his life).

And don’t forget November 21st, the Beatles Anthology 4 project is released.

PS If you’re into all this — as I am — pick up a copy of Wings “One Hand Clapping” the very good live album of Wings studio outtakes. Some of the best versions of their songs are included.



