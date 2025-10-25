Saturday, October 25, 2025
Donate
CelebrityMusic

Unhealth Czar RFK Jr Promoting Son’s Fiancee, Brazilian Pop Singer’s New Knock Off Disco Single on Twitter: Did She Get Her Shots?

By Roger Friedman

Share

Nutty anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert Kennedy Jr. has a new gig.

He’s promoting a knock off disco single from his son’s fiancee, a Brazilian pop singer.

Giulia Be is here with “Fool for Love” which sounds like it was made with AI from the shavings of a thousand disco songs. (Crystal Water “Gypsy Woman” soundalike comes to mind.)

Her intended husband is Conor Kennedy, who dated Taylor Swift in a Mrs. Robinson type relationship when he was in high school. (No one asks Taylor about that now.) Not sure what Conor does besides date pop stars.

Giulia is an immigrant, presumably here on a visa and looking for a green card or an American husband. We don’t know if she’s been vaccinated or if ICE is aware of her presence in the USA. And it won’t matter because she’s found the right family to hang with.

Video below. Not filmed at a Hyannisport sleepover.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com