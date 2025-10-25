Unhealth Czar RFK Jr Promoting Son’s Fiancee, Brazilian Pop Singer’s New Knock Off Disco Single on Twitter: Did She Get Her Shots?

Nutty anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert Kennedy Jr. has a new gig.

He’s promoting a knock off disco single from his son’s fiancee, a Brazilian pop singer.

Giulia Be is here with “Fool for Love” which sounds like it was made with AI from the shavings of a thousand disco songs. (Crystal Water “Gypsy Woman” soundalike comes to mind.)

Her intended husband is Conor Kennedy, who dated Taylor Swift in a Mrs. Robinson type relationship when he was in high school. (No one asks Taylor about that now.) Not sure what Conor does besides date pop stars.

Giulia is an immigrant, presumably here on a visa and looking for a green card or an American husband. We don’t know if she’s been vaccinated or if ICE is aware of her presence in the USA. And it won’t matter because she’s found the right family to hang with.

Video below. Not filmed at a Hyannisport sleepover.