Friday, October 24, 2025
TV: Donnie Wahlberg’s “Boston Blue” Opens 600K Viewers Short of “Blue Bloods” with Watered Down Version of Original Series

By Roger Friedman

Last Friday’s “Boston Blue” was missing a couple of things.

Mostly. the Reagan family from “Blue Bloods.”

Donnie Wahlberg stars in a “Blue” spin off that’s a shadow of the original 14 year run series.

The result? Last Friday, numbers were 4.6 million, down from the 5.3 million average of ‘Blue Bloods” final season. And that was with heavy promotion.

That’s a loss of 600,000 viewers.

Tonight is the second episode. Will more old “Blue Bloods” fans tune in? Or do they small a rat, a runaround to get rid of Tom Selleck and the original cast in order to cut costs and move on?

Sequels or spin offs of hit TV shows rarely work. “Frasier” was the notable exception. Back in the day there was “Lou Grant” and “Rhoda.” But shows like “Joey,” born out of “Friends,” died quickly. We’ll see how Blue Boston gets pretty soon.

Hey– maybe “Boston Blue” will revisit Mark Wahlberg’s long ago arrests, conviction, and jail time from the 1980s for racially motivated attacks in Boston. Mel Gibson could play his lawyer. Now, that’s a storyline!

Roger Friedman
