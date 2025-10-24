Saturday, October 25, 2025
Donate
CelebrityPoliticsTelevision

Exclusive: Kennedy Center Honors Six Weeks Away: No Official Producer Set, May Be Upstaged by Andrea Bocelli, Plus Shutdown Affecting Ticket Sales

By Roger Friedman

Share

As you might imagine, things at the Kennedy Center are a mess.

The Kennedy Center Honors tapes in six weeks on Sunday, December 7th. According to sources, no official producer has been named for the telecast.

Both White Cherry Entertainment and Done and Dusted, the two companies that alternate producing the telecast, are out.

“I can’t even imagine what that show will be like,” an insider told me.

One name that’s come up is Robert Deaton and George Flanegin, of Deaton Flanegin Productions in Nashville. Highly regarded, Deaton-Flanegin is already pretty busy next month: they produce the live broadcast of the Country Music Awards on November 19th. That would give them two weeks including Thanksgiving to put together the Kennedy Center Honors.

“They could do it,” says an expert on TV specials. “The question is, Would they?” I’ve left a message for them in Nashville.

The Kennedy Center honorees this year are George Strait, KISS, Michael Crawford, Gloria Gaynor, and Sylvester Stallone. For first time producers in the facility, they would be handful. Plus, Donald Trump has declared that he will host the show, whatever that means. If Deaton-Flanegin is the producer, they could at least grab talent from the CMAs for George Strait.

The Kennedy Center Honors weekend also involves a number of events for the honorees including a brunch, a State Department dinner, and so on. I’m told that none of the usual invitees from previous years have received any information on where, when, or if those traditional parties are happening.

On top of that, faux opera singer Andrea Bocelli has been set to perform at the White House on Friday, December 5th, potentially upstaging the Kennedy Center Honors. (This is the reason Bocelli was at the Oval Office recently. He can’t see all the cheap gold ornaments that’s been glued everywhere.)

Meantime, the regular Kennedy Center schedule of shows, much downsized since Trump took over, is not having a great time. The government shutdown has hit local potential ticket buyers hard. There are plenty — and I mean plenty — of seats available for every show from the National Opera’s “Aida” to touring Broadway musicals. Government workers aren’t being paid, or even being laid off. So attending theater is not on their lists.

The government shutdown would also make it difficult for members of Congress to show up on December 7th — not just because the House and Senate are at work, but that they’d be photographed in black tie enjoying themselves while thousands of employees are eating from food banks.

My joke: maybe they can just have the Kennedy Center Honors in the East Wing. Too soon?

So stay tuned.

PS A big question: with all this activity, will we see or hear Barron Trump? He hasn’t been seen in public for most of 2025.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com