Friday, October 24, 2025
Donate
MediaTelevision

CBS’s Norah O’Donnell Gets Last Laugh as Replacement Evening News Show Down Whopping 37% from Last Year

By Roger Friedman

Share

I really miss Norah O’Donnell on The CBS Evening News and apparently, I’m not alone.

The replacement show, with Maurice DuBois and John Dickerson, is down 37% in the demo ratings from a year ago according to Adweek.

The DuBois/Dickerson newscast is also down 17% in total viewers from this time last year.

Not surprisingly, the people at CBS News who made the switch, like Wendy McMahon, are gone from the network.

The word now is that Bari Weiss, the conservative blogger with no TV News experience, may be ready to make yet another change. Reports suggest she’s thinking of hiring Fox News’s only moderate anchor, Brett Baier, to take over the news desk.

Will that work? Walter Cronkite is rolling in his grave over what’s happening with The CBS Evening News. One by one new producers come in and make stupid changes, frustrating the audience.

The current iteration has the double anchors narrating a feature like magazine instead of a hard hitting show a la number 1, ABC. On that show, David Muir — who’s no Peter Jennings — arrives on the air at 6:30pm exclaiming “Breaking News!” and “What we just learned” even if it’s five hours old and a story about a cat up a tree.

Meantime, NBC’s Tom Llamas — for whom NBC Lester Holt forced into semi-retirement — isn’t doing much better. His show is down from last year at this time. Lester was beloved and had no reason to make an exit. NBC thought Llamas, 20 years younger, would grab a new crowd. Instead, 9% of the key demo audience of 25 to 49 year old viewers left the peacock.

Where did all these people go? To Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and so on, where they’re picking up clips of stories and not sitting for a whole half hour to find out if Donald Trump has replaced the Lincoln Memorial with a Steak n’ Shake.

Also: morning network news shows are still in the same order, although the Today show is nipping at the heels of Good Morning America. Today actually beat GMA in the key demo, an and almost tying them in total viewers. CBS Mornings is always third. Adweek says all three shows are in overall ratings decline.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com