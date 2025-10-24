Friday, October 24, 2025
Box Office: “Deliver Me from Nowhere” Opens Soft in Previews, Will Build Over Weekend, “Chainsaw Man” Anime $3.4 Million

By Roger Friedman

Well, it takes all kinds.

“Chainsaw Man — The Movie” brought in $3.4 million last night in previews.

It’s an anime film coming from a TV series you can also watch on Disney Plus. “Chainsaw Man” is a niche release. Does it have legs? Or are they chain sawed? I guess time will tell…

“Deliver Me from Nowhere,” the absolutely great Bruce Springsteen movie, opened soft last night with $850,000 in previews.

Jeremy Allen White and Jeremy Strong are outstanding in Scott Cooper’s movie. Also today, Bruce released “Nebraska 82,” the box set including the long awaited “Electric Nebraska.” That’s the E Street Band version of his famous acoustic album.

Music fans — not just Springsteen fans — won’t want to miss this film.

