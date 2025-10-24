Friday, October 24, 2025
Television

Adam Sandler Cohort Rob Schneider, Ex-“SNL,” Says Children Weren’t Sick When He Was Young and There Were No Hospitals for Them Anyway

By Roger Friedman

Rob Schneider is failed ex cast member from “Saturday Night Live.”

He’s also in every Adam Sandler movie. The only reason could be that he’s got incriminating pictures of the Sandman in a vault.

Yesterday, on Twitter, Schneider posted: “FYI… There were NO Children’s Hospitals when I was a kid. Because kids weren’t sick.”

This guy is an idiot, something we all knew. He’s not joking. He really believes this statement.

Children have always been sick. They’re human beings. Schneider wouldn’t know since he abandoned his daughter, singer Elle King, of “Exes and Ohs” fame, and didn’t raise her. She’s spoken out about it often.

Children’s hospitals began opening since before the Civil War. The first one was in 1855 in Philadelphia. The most prominent, St. Jude’s, in Memphis, opened in 1960.

Funniest response among the scathing attacks on Schneider comes from California Republican Jack Kimble. He wrote: “It wasn’t that there were no children’s hospitals. They have been around since before the Civil War. It’s that nobody cared about you enough to take you to one.”

And they say Republicans have no sense of humor!

Schneider has never been acknowledged by “SNL” since his departure, and wasn’t even noticed at this year’s 50th anniversary celebration.

