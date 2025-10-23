Taylor Swift is the Surest Best in History for Induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame: Among Today’s Nominees

If you could bet somehow on inductees into the Songwriters Hall of Fame next year, you’d make a fortune on one name.

Taylor Swift is on the long list. But sure as the sky is blue, Swift will be the main deal at that awards ceremony. I’d bet the house on it. This is her first qualifying year but hey– she’s holding up the entire music business on her shoulders.

Two nominees in the non-performer category also look good. Patrick Leonard, who wrote Madonna’s hits, and Walter Afanasieff, who wrote Mariah Carey’s, should be inducted. They deserve it far more than those celebrities, who’ve already been inducted for no reason other than being stars.

Others who deserve the nod: Harry Wayne Casey aka KC of the Sunshine Band; David Byrne; and Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings of The Guess Who.

How will it all be determined? By a membership vote followed by a nominating committee meeting of song publishers all jockeying for attention.

The ceremony takes place next June. Tickets should sell out now because of Swift. A bunch of stars will be asked to sing her songs. Wild wild wild.

Songwriters Hall of Fame 2026 nominees

Non-Performing Songwriters

Walter Afanasieff – All I Want For Christmas Is You * My All * Hero * Love Will Survive * One Sweet Day

Pete Bellotte – Hot Stuff * I Feel Love * Love To Love You Baby * Heaven Knows * Push It To The Limit

Andreas Carlsson – I Want It That Way * Bye Bye Bye * It’s Gonna Be Me * That’s The Way It Is * Waking Up In Vegas

Steve Kipner – Physical * Hard Habit To Break * Genie In A Bottle * These Words * Breakeven

Jeffrey Le Vasseur p/k/a Jeffrey Steele – What Hurts The Most * My Wish * Knee Deep * The Cowboy In Me * I’d Give Anything/She’d Give Anything

Patrick Leonard – Like A Prayer * Live To Tell * Nevermind * You Want It Darker * Yet Another Movie

Terry Britten and Graham Lyle – What’s Love Got To Do With It * We Don’t Need Another Hero * Typical Male * Devil Woman * I Should Have Known Better

Bob McDill – Everything That Glitters Is Not Gold * Good Ole Boys Like Me * Gone Country * Don’t Close Your Eyes * Song Of The South

Kenny Nolan – Lady Marmalade * My Eyes Adored You * I Like Dreamin’ * Masterpiece * Get Dancin’

Martin Page – We Built This City * These Dreams * King Of Wishful Thinking * Faithful * Fallen Angel

Vini Poncia – Do I Love You * I Was Made For Lovin You * Oh My My * You Make Me Feel Like Dancing * Just Too Many People

Tom Snow – He’s So Shy * Let’s Hear it for the Boy * Dreaming of You * Don’t Know Much * After All

Christopher “Tricky” Stewart – Umbrella * Single Ladies * Obsessed * Just Fine * Break My Soul

Larry Weiss – Rhinestone Cowboy * Bend Me Shape Me * Hi Ho Silver Lining * Your Baby Doesn’t Love You Anymore * Darling Take Me Back

Performing Songwriters

Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell of America – A Horse with No Name * Ventura Highway * Sister Golden Hair * I Need You* Tin Man

David Byrne – Once In A Lifetime * Psycho Killer * Burning Down The House * Naive Melody (This Must Be the Place) * Strange Overtones

Richard Carpenter – Goodbye To Love * Top Of The World * Yesterday Once More * Only Yesterday * Merry Christmas Darling

Harry Wayne Casey – Rock Your Baby * Get Down Tonight * That’s The Way (I Like It) * (Shake Shake Shake) Shake Your Booty * Please Don’t Go

Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings of The Guess Who – These Eyes * Laughing * No Time * American Woman * No Sugar Tonight / New Mother Nature

Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS – Rock and Roll All Nite * I Love It Loud * Calling Dr. Love * Shout It Out Loud * Christine 16

Kenny Loggins – Danny’s Song * Footloose * Celebrate Me Home * Return to Pooh Corner * What A Fool Believes

Sarah McLachlan – Angel * Sweet Surrender * I Will Remember You * Building A Mystery * Adia

Alecia B. Moore p/k/a P!nk – Glitter in the Air * Just Like A Pill * Raise Your Glass * So What * What About Us

Boz Scaggs – Lido Shuffle * Lowdown * We’re All Alone * Thanks To You * Look What You’ve Done To Me

James Todd Smith p/k/a LL Cool J – Mama Said Knock You Out * I Need Love * Around The Way Girl * Going Back To Cali * Illegal Search

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) * Blank Space * Anti-Hero * Love Story * The Last Great American Dynasty

Charlotte Caffey, Kathy Valentine and Jane M. Wiedlin of The Go-Go’s – We Got The Beat * Our Lips Are Sealed * Vacation * Head Over Heels * This Town