Thursday, October 23, 2025
Michael B. Jordan Heading to New “Miami Vice” Movie as Tubbs (Report), Glen Powell Is Wanted to Play Crockett

By Roger Friedman

“Miami Vice” is back.

The old TV series starred Don Johnson as Sonny Crockett and Philip Michael Thomas as Ricardo Tubbs.

The show was created by Michael Mann, who then went on to make a movie version with Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx. It was not a hit.

But you know, “Miami Vice” is a known brand, so why not try again? There are reports today that Michael B. Jordan is signing on as Tubbs for the movie directed by Joseph Kosinski (“Top Gun Maverick”).

So who will play Crockett? I’m hearing that Glen Powell — who’s gone from zero to 100 in the last 18 months — is who everyone wants. It makes sense since Powell lit up “Maverick” and is subsequently everything everywhere all once.

“Miami Vice” is set for release on August 6, 2027 and will still be set in 1980s Miami with all the drugs, pastels, and flamingos.

Jordan and Powell? Box office gold. That would be an event movie.

Dan Gilroy is co-writing the screenplay. How about the music? Look for new versions of “In the Air Tonight” and “You Belong to the City” for starters.

