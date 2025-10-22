“Saturday Night Live” Falls Below 4 Million Viewers with Sabrina Carpenter– But It’s Not Her Fault

“SNL” is having ratings issues.

This past weekend numbers fell just under 4 million viewers.

The host and musical guest was Sabrina Carpenter. But don’t blame her for the poor showing.

The show was simply not good, not funny, the cold open was dreadful, avoiding politics. The audience expects Donald Trump aka James Austin Johnson..but he didn’t turn up well into the broadcast.

The new writers are also not writing for the long term cast. They’re concentrating on the newbies, who are very uncertain. The audience is looking for familiar faces.

The ratings also weren’t helped by a delayed start thanks to a football game.

The next new show is in two weeks. Bowen Yang, missing this week, will be back. Miles Teller is the host.