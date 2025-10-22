Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Donate
Television

“Saturday Night Live” Falls Below 4 Million Viewers with Sabrina Carpenter– But It’s Not Her Fault

By Roger Friedman

Share

“SNL” is having ratings issues.

This past weekend numbers fell just under 4 million viewers.

The host and musical guest was Sabrina Carpenter. But don’t blame her for the poor showing.

The show was simply not good, not funny, the cold open was dreadful, avoiding politics. The audience expects Donald Trump aka James Austin Johnson..but he didn’t turn up well into the broadcast.

The new writers are also not writing for the long term cast. They’re concentrating on the newbies, who are very uncertain. The audience is looking for familiar faces.

The ratings also weren’t helped by a delayed start thanks to a football game.

The next new show is in two weeks. Bowen Yang, missing this week, will be back. Miles Teller is the host.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com