Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Miley Cyrus Sings the Theme Song from “Avatar: Fire and Ash” Produced by and Written with Superstars

By Roger Friedman

Miley Cyrus is throwing her hat in the Oscar ring.

She’s got the main song from James Cameron’s “Avatar: Fire and Ash” coming. It’s written and produced by her with a couple of superstars — Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, and Simon Franglen.

The song, “Dream as One,” will play over the end credits of “Fire and Ash,” and be featured on the soundtrack.

We can’t hear it yet, but I guess that’s coming on November 14th. I’m surprised for “Avatar” they don’t sing “Blue Moon” or “Am I Blue?” or even “Love is Blue.”

Ronson and Wyatt are pop music superstars who produced “I’m Not Ken” for the “Barbie” album. Franglen wrote the score for this movie, and won the “Record of the Year” Grammy in 1997 for co-producing “My Heart Will Go On” from “Titanic.”

The Academy Award for Song of the Year wasn’t included in last year’s Oscars ceremony insofar as performance. The writers of the songs were upset, but the show moved faster. It’s unclear if the performances are coming back this time.

Here’s a little exclusive tea: Miley recorded a song for a big hit movie a few years ago but it didn’t make the final cut. The star of the film wanted someone else, and another song. Of course, in the end, Miley had a monster hit with another song, “Flowers.” So it all worked out.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

