Miley Cyrus Sings the Theme Song from “Avatar: Fire and Ash” Produced by and Written with Superstars

Miley Cyrus is throwing her hat in the Oscar ring.

She’s got the main song from James Cameron’s “Avatar: Fire and Ash” coming. It’s written and produced by her with a couple of superstars — Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, and Simon Franglen.

The song, “Dream as One,” will play over the end credits of “Fire and Ash,” and be featured on the soundtrack.

We can’t hear it yet, but I guess that’s coming on November 14th. I’m surprised for “Avatar” they don’t sing “Blue Moon” or “Am I Blue?” or even “Love is Blue.”

Ronson and Wyatt are pop music superstars who produced “I’m Not Ken” for the “Barbie” album. Franglen wrote the score for this movie, and won the “Record of the Year” Grammy in 1997 for co-producing “My Heart Will Go On” from “Titanic.”

The Academy Award for Song of the Year wasn’t included in last year’s Oscars ceremony insofar as performance. The writers of the songs were upset, but the show moved faster. It’s unclear if the performances are coming back this time.

Here’s a little exclusive tea: Miley recorded a song for a big hit movie a few years ago but it didn’t make the final cut. The star of the film wanted someone else, and another song. Of course, in the end, Miley had a monster hit with another song, “Flowers.” So it all worked out.