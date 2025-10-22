Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Brandi Carlile Defeats Taylor Swift, Places 3 New Songs at the Top of iTunes Surpassing “Ophelia”

By Roger Friedman

Brandi Carlile has hit the brass ring.

The country pop star released two new singles today from new album and they’ve already topped Taylor Swift.

Carlile has posted three songs — “Church & State,”  “A War with Time,” and “Returning to Myself” to the top of iTunes.

They’ve knocked Taylor Swift’s “The Fate of Ophelia” to number 4.

Carlile’s first album in four years, “Returning to Myself,” drops Thursday night. She and Elton John are anticipating some Grammy nominations soon for their album, “Who Believes in Angels?”

“Ophelia” comes from Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” album, which has sold 4.4 million copies. But Swift hasn’t allowed any singles for downloading on iTunes — yet — so there’s no sign of a follow up to “Ophelia.” Yet. “Ophelia” remains the top streaming single on Spotify.

