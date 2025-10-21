Britney Spears’ Ex Tell All Book Is a Sales Bust: Opens at Lowly Number 1,126 on Amazon After Kevin Federline’s Gossip Rejected

LOL.

The tell all, cash in book from Britney Spears’ ex husband is sales bust.

“You Thought You Knew,” published today, opened on amazon’s best seller list number 1,126.

No one wants the book in which Federline, a sleazy bounder, yaps away and sells out Spears, a beloved pop star.

Federline accuses Britney of everything short of drowning puppies calling her a cheater and a bad mother.

The book has been discussed on every media platform and is being featured right now on “Entertainment Tonight.” (Kevin Frasier, toady host, just called him “a really good guy.” Ugh.)

And yet, the book is not selling. With all that publicity, “You Thought You Knew” should have opened in the top 20.

But it’s all crickets. Federline thought he’d make a bundle on the book, but he didn’t count on Britney’s fans just blocking him. She’s adored by the people Federline was hoping to grab some cash from.

LOL. Really. If there’s a karma in the cosmos, he’ll have to pay back his book advance.

Good for Britney. She’s been sending messages to her fans on social media to avoid the book. Looks like it worked!