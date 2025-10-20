Taylor Swift’s “Showgirl” Streaming Monopoly on Spotify Has Been Breached by Songs by Olivia Dean, Sombr, KPop, and Charlie Brown!

Since Taylor Swift dropped her album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” she’s had a lock on the Spotify top 12 songs.

All of the tracks from the album filled the top spots, creating a monopoly or an actual wall of sound.

But all good things must come to an end, and so they have. The wall of sound has been breached, and Swift’s reign of Taylor has come to an end.

Songs by Olivia Dean, Sombr, and two from K Pop Demon Hunters soundtrack have now all moved into the top 13, pushing out two “Showgirl” songs. The Swift spell is broken.

Meantime, the single, “The Fate of Ophelia,” has been usurped at number 1 on iTunes by Charlie Brown. “The Great Pumpkin Waltz” by jazz legend Vince Guaraldi, released in 1966, is at the top of the chart. Peanuts has scared off Taylor Swift!