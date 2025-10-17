Friday, October 17, 2025
Movies

The Next Lego Movie May Feature John Wick aka Keanu Reeves — Once He’s Finished Waiting for Godot on Broadway (Exclusive)

By Roger Friedman

Godot is never going to show up in the Samuel Beckett play no matter how long anyone waits for him.

But star of the current production of “Waiting for Godot” on Broadway may find that he’s “connecting” elsewhere once his run is over.

Sources say the folks who make the Lego Movies are keen on Keanu being featured in their next film.

The Lego folks were in town last night to see “Godot” and convince “John Wick” that he would be a ‘snap’ in their next project.

There are five new Lego films in development at Universal Pictures following a run of four hits at Warner Bros. “The Lego Batman Movie” is a cult classic by now.

I’m told the new movies will have all new characters and plots. Directors writers Chris Miller and Phil Lord won’t be involved, either. They collaborated on the first two Lego movies.

Meantime, Keanu and “Excellent Adventure” pal Alex Winter are selling out the Hudson Theater with “Godot,” in their first Broadway efforts respectively. They’re introducing Beckett to a whole new world and generation, and holding their own.

But if you go, check out Brandon J. Dirden and Michael Patrick Thornton as secondary characters Pozzo and Lucky. The steal the show completely. So does the set — a tunnel that reminded me of TV’s “Time Tunnel” from the 1960s and is a unique to present this existential play.

Will we see “Waiting for Lego”? Unlikely, although a series of “Lego” Broadway shows on video would be hilarious.

