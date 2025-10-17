Final: Taylor Swift’s “Showgirl” Album Drops 92% in Second Week of Release, “Ophelia” Single Knocked Down to Number 3

The final numbers are in for music sales this past week.

Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” dropped 92% in its second week, from 4 million to 335,423 according to hitsdailydouble.com.

Only a third of the sales were physical, including CDs, LPs, cassettes, and paid downloads. Two thirds came from streaming.

One reason the paid download number fell so precipitously is because Swift didn’t allow downloading of individual tracks. It was the whole album or nothing. That seems to have pushed streaming.

Only one track is allowed for downloading — “The Fate of Ophelia,” which went to right number 1.

But “Ophelia” has been knocked down to number 3 on iTunes by new releases from Brandi Carlile and Ella Langley, respectively.

Will the other “Showgirl” tracks be allowed to travel solo on iTunes. Has “Ophelia” already peaked? Has “Showgirl” exhausted its audience in one week?

Stay tuned…