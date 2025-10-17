Saturday, October 18, 2025
Donate
Music

Final: Taylor Swift’s “Showgirl” Album Drops 92% in Second Week of Release, “Ophelia” Single Knocked Down to Number 3

By Roger Friedman

Share

The final numbers are in for music sales this past week.

Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” dropped 92% in its second week, from 4 million to 335,423 according to hitsdailydouble.com.

Only a third of the sales were physical, including CDs, LPs, cassettes, and paid downloads. Two thirds came from streaming.

One reason the paid download number fell so precipitously is because Swift didn’t allow downloading of individual tracks. It was the whole album or nothing. That seems to have pushed streaming.

Only one track is allowed for downloading — “The Fate of Ophelia,” which went to right number 1.

But “Ophelia” has been knocked down to number 3 on iTunes by new releases from Brandi Carlile and Ella Langley, respectively.

Will the other “Showgirl” tracks be allowed to travel solo on iTunes. Has “Ophelia” already peaked? Has “Showgirl” exhausted its audience in one week?

Stay tuned…

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com