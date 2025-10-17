Britney Spears Has More to Say About Her Ex’s Tell All Book, Which BTW Didn’t Get a Sales Bounce with New Revelations

Britney Spears is coming off more sympathetic than ever in the press

She’s fighting off a tell all book by her smarmy ex husband Kevin Federline. The book will be published next Tuesday.

“You Thought You Knew” is Federline’s cash in after 18 years on Britney’s gravy train. This week the book garnered so much publicity that even the New York Times ran a story on it.

Unfortunately, Federline may find that people don’t want to read lurid stories about Britney. They want her to succeed. Even with all the headlines this week, “You Thought You Knew” didn’t rise above number 1,000 on amazon.com in advance sales. My prediction is a couple of days of sales next week, followed by a significant drop.

Meantime, Britney has issued a second post. As she says of one of Federline’s interviews: “It literally blows my mind the moments he stops before he cries are you fucking serious…”

Britney is ditzy but she’s human, and she hasn’t harmed anyone. As for Federline, he’s never worked, has lived off his divorce, and will now live off the infamy of the book. How long before he sinks to the level of “Dancing with the Stars” and other reality shows as a washed up celebrity?