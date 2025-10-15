Taylor Swift Sales for New “Life of a Showgirl” Drop 91% After Massive First Week Debut, Everyone Who Wants It Has It

The life of a showgirl ain’t easy.

Also, there are just so many people who want Taylor Swift’s new album,

And now, they all have it.

Sales for “The Life of a Showgirl” are dropping 91% in its second week of release.

Week 1 brought in 4 million in sales. This was accomplished in a dozen different ways that are not usual for the record biz. But Swift’s gang pulled it off.

Now hitsdailydouble.com computes sales of 345,000 in the second week, which is still more than most albums get in their first week.

But really, 4.345 million in sales is beyond imagination. And who would be left at this point?

One other reason why “Showgirl” has dropped so precipitously is that except for one track no singles are allowed be downloaded separately from iTunes or other services. So if you like “Wood” or another track, you have to get the whole album.

We won’t cry for Taylor, and it’s not like anything’s coming along to knock her off the top of the charts. Even if she sells 170,000 copies next week, she’ll hold on as the supreme leader of the pop charts.