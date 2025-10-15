Wednesday, October 15, 2025
Broadway Got a Massive Box Office Bounce For Columbus Day Weekend Thanks to “Hamilton” Taking in a Whopping $4 Million!

By Roger Friedman

Broadway was boffo this past week.

The Columbus Day holiday brought a spectactular $8 million rise to the box office numbers for all shows in total.

“Hamilton” is out of control, with $4 million for the week thanks to Leslie Odom, Jr. and premium price tickets over $1,500!

Democracy is not cheap!

Still booming more than ever: Jonathan Groff as Bobby Darin in “Just in Time.” Bobby D must be partying in heaven knowing that so many people are spending so much money on his life story!

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter may be ‘waiting for Godot’ but their $600 premium ticket is fueling $1.8 million a week in ticket sales.

One of the few laggards is “Stranger Things,” based on the TV series, which has never broken out the way it was expected. They had a sharp jump from last week, but their total capacity at the theater is just 75%. They’re waiting for the series to return to generate new interest.

“Wicked” and “The Lion King” remain the other top musicals, all sold out and clearing $2.5 mil and $2.2 mil each.

Roger Friedman
