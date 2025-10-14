Stop Everything! Watch Bette Midler Sing Special “Wind Beneath My Wings” to Stephen Colbert on Tonight’s “Late Show” (Pre-taped)

Bette Midler — with great gray hair — makes a rare appearance on Stephen Colbert tonight.
This is the clip — must-see. Can’t wait for the whole segment. Bette sounds amazing, singing special lyrics to “Wind Beneath My Wings.” Will she ever make another record? It would be huge.
PS She’ll have to wait til 2029 for a Kennedy Center award.
11:30pm tonight CBS
