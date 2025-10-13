Sting Partners with Lifelong Friend Argentinian Composer Charly Garcia on Soaring Duet for “In the City” (Watch)

Sting first met Argentinian composer and performer Charly Garcia in 1988 at an Amnesty International concert.

Now after almost 40 years they’ve had a chance to make a record together. “In the City” marries Sting’s dazzling vocals (he’s never sounded better) with Garcia’s brilliantly catchy original song.

Argentine origin musician, and longtime member of Sting’s band, Dominic Miller recorded guitars on the track, while Diego López de Arcaute played drums.

Sting says: “It’s an honour to sing with Charly, so it was easy to do it with enthusiasm and from the heart. It was fun to arrange and combine the harmonies. They served the song, but they were also a fun musical message for him. Thank you, Charly, for your music and for inviting me to sing on this song with you.”

Garcia adds: “This collaboration came about naturally when we met up again in the dressing room before Sting’s show in Buenos Aires. I have always been a big fan of Sting’s sound and way of composing. ‘In the City’ was a song that I had already written and that – in addition to being in English – I thought would be perfect for his voice in the chorus. I was excited to hear him on my song.”

“In the City” is available on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube etc.